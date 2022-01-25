Biden Remain Open to Leader-to-Leader Diplomacy With Putin - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) US President Joe Biden remains open to the leader-to-leader diplomacy with Russian President Vladimir Putin, however, there is nothing to preview at present, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said during a press briefing on Monday.

"The President remains open to leader-to-leader diplomacy of course," Psaki said when asked about a possible talks over the telephone between the two leaders. "He knows how effective that can be, but I don't have anything to predict or preview at this point in time in terms a call between them."