UrduPoint.com

Biden Remains Fit To Execute Responsibilities Of US President - Physician's Letter

Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2023 | 03:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) US President Joe Biden remains fit to execute the office's responsibilities, presidential physician Kevin O'Connor said in a memorandum to the White House.

"The President remains fit for duty, and fully executes all of his responsibilities without any exemptions or accommodations," the letter said on Thursday.

O'Connor said he conducted a comprehensive review of Biden's medical history and a detailed physical examination.

Biden continues to suffer from occasional gastroesophageal reflux, a stiffened gait and mild sensory peripheral neuropathy of the feet, the letter said. Additionally, one small lesion from Biden's chest was excised and sent for biopsy, with results pending, the letter said.

Nevertheless, Biden remains a "healthy, vigorous" 80-year old man who works out five days a week, the letter said.

