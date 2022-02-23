Biden Renews 26-Year-Old State of National Emergency on Relations With Cuba - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) US President Joe Biden is continuing the state of national emergency on relations with Cuba first proclaimed 26 years ago, the White House announced in a press release on Wednesday.

"There remains a need to continue this national emergency, based on a disturbance or threatened disturbance of the international relations for the United States related to Cuba," Biden was quoted as saying in the release. "The unauthorized entry of any United States-registered vessel into Cuban territorial waters continues to be detrimental to the foreign policy of the United States."

Section 202(d) of the National Emergencies Act provided for the automatic termination of a national emergency unless, within 90 days prior to the date of its declaration, the President publishes in the "Federal Register" a notice stating that the emergency is to continue in effect, the release said.

"I have sent to the Federal Register for publication the enclosed notice stating that the national emergency with respect to Cuba that was declared on March 1, 1996, in Proclamation 6867... is to continue in effect beyond March 1, 2022," Biden said.

The White House noted in the release that the US government continues its policy of considering a mass migration from Cuba would endanger the United States' national security.