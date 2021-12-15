UrduPoint.com

Biden Renews Call For Gun Law Restrictions On 9 Year Anniversary Of Sandy Hook Incident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 12:30 AM

Biden Renews Call for Gun Law Restrictions on 9 Year Anniversary of Sandy Hook Incident

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) President Joe Biden is renewing his call to lawmakers to pass legislation to restrict gun laws in an attempt to curb gun-related violence in the United States, the White House said on Tuesday.

"(T)he President has repeatedly called for Congress to pass legislation, including but not limited to a ban on assault weapons and high capacity magazines; an appropriate national "red flag" law, as well as legislation incentivizing states to pass their own versions of these laws; and repeal of the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, which gives gun dealers and manufacturers special immunity from certain liability for their products," the White House said in a press release.

Biden also continues to urge Congress to approve a $300 million increase in his 2022 budget proposal for the Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) hiring program to advance "community policing" and give police the resources they need to keep their communities safe, the release said.

Biden also calls on Congress to provide enough additional funding to allow the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to add industry operations inspectors in every field division around the country, the release said.

Moreover, Biden also wants Congress to double the funding for firearm violence prevention research at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the National Institutes of Health, the release added.

In December of 2012, a lone gunman armed with a Remington rifle opened fire at Sandy Hook school in Connecticut, killing 20 children and six staff before killing himself.

Related Topics

Fire Police Budget Immunity White House United States December Congress Commerce From Industry Million

Recent Stories

Newly EAO-discovered stars named after Sheikh Zaye ..

Newly EAO-discovered stars named after Sheikh Zayed

2 minutes ago
 Baboons can reproduce social conventions to proble ..

Baboons can reproduce social conventions to problem solve: study

13 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visits SMBR's r ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visits SMBR's residence

13 minutes ago
 Tunisia&#039;s Ons Jabeur all set to make history ..

Tunisia&#039;s Ons Jabeur all set to make history as first Arab woman to play in ..

47 minutes ago
 US invests nearly $9 bn to increase minority lendi ..

US invests nearly $9 bn to increase minority lending

13 minutes ago
 Nawaz granted permission on medical grounds to go ..

Nawaz granted permission on medical grounds to go abroad: Shahzad

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.