Biden Renews Call for Gun Law Restrictions on 9 Year Anniversary of Sandy Hook Incident

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) President Joe Biden is renewing his call to lawmakers to pass legislation to restrict gun laws in an attempt to curb gun-related violence in the United States, the White House said on Tuesday.

"(T)he President has repeatedly called for Congress to pass legislation, including but not limited to a ban on assault weapons and high capacity magazines; an appropriate national "red flag" law, as well as legislation incentivizing states to pass their own versions of these laws; and repeal of the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, which gives gun dealers and manufacturers special immunity from certain liability for their products," the White House said in a press release.

Biden also continues to urge Congress to approve a $300 million increase in his 2022 budget proposal for the Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) hiring program to advance "community policing" and give police the resources they need to keep their communities safe, the release said.

Biden also calls on Congress to provide enough additional funding to allow the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to add industry operations inspectors in every field division around the country, the release said.

Moreover, Biden also wants Congress to double the funding for firearm violence prevention research at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the National Institutes of Health, the release added.

In December of 2012, a lone gunman armed with a Remington rifle opened fire at Sandy Hook school in Connecticut, killing 20 children and six staff before killing himself.