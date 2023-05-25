Biden Renews Calls for Police Reform on Anniversary of George Floyd Death - White House

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2023 | 11:43 PM

President Joe Biden on Thursday issued a statement on the three-year anniversary of the death of George Floyd in police custody in which he called for continued police reform throughout the United States

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) President Joe Biden on Thursday issued a statement on the three-year anniversary of the death of George Floyd in police custody in which he called for continued police reform throughout the United States.

"George Floyd's murder exposed for many what Black and Brown communities have long known and experienced - that we must make a whole of society commitment to ensure that our Nation lives up to its founding promise of fair and impartial justice for all under the law," Biden said.

The murder and injustice sparked one of the largest civil rights movements in generations, with calls from all corners to acknowledge and address the challenges in the US criminal justice system and in the country's institutions more broadly, Biden said.

Biden signed an executive order a year ago that included establishing a database for police misconduct, banning the use of chokeholds and restricting no-knock warrants in Federal law enforcement agencies, but these measures have not been implemented by the majority of the 18,000 law enforcement agencies in the United States, according to media reports.

Advocates for police reform have opposed measures such as the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, saying the bill doubles down on reform strategies that have historically failed to center marginalized communities and address police violence nationwide.

