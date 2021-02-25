UrduPoint.com
Biden Renews National Emergency Declaration For COVID-19 Pandemic Crisis - White House

Biden Renews National Emergency Declaration for COVID-19 Pandemic Crisis - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) President Joe Biden has renewed the US Declaration of National Emergency for the COVID-19 pandemic, the White House announced in a press release.

"I have sent to the Federal Register for publication the enclosed notice stating that the national emergency declared in Proclamation 9994 of March 13, 2020, beginning March 1, 2020, concerning the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, is to continue in effect beyond March 1, 2021," Biden said on Wednesday.

Section 202(d) of the National Emergencies Act provides for the automatic termination of a national emergency unless, within 90 days prior to the anniversary date of its declaration, the President publishes in the Federal Register and transmits to the Congress a notice stating that the emergency is to continue in effect, the release noted.

"There remains a need to continue this national emergency ... and it is essential to continue to combat and respond to COVID-19 with the full capacity and capability of the Federal government," Biden said.

The pandemic continues to cause significant risk to the public health and safety of the nation and more than 500,000 people in the United States have already died from it, Biden noted.

