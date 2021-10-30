UrduPoint.com

Biden Renews National Emergency Declaration On Sudan After Military Coup - White House

Sumaira FH 25 minutes ago Sat 30th October 2021 | 01:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2021) President Joe Biden has renewed the existing state of national emergency with respect to Sudan following the military coup in Khartoum on October 25, the White House announced in a press release on Friday.

"I have sent to the 'Federal Register' for publication the enclosed notice stating that the national emergency with respect to Sudan declared in Executive Order 13067 of November 3, 1997, is to continue in effect beyond November 3, 2021," Biden said in the declaration as quoted by the release.

Sudan made strides in its transition toward democracy since 2019, but the military takeover of the government and arrest of civilian leaders now threaten those positive gains, Biden said.

The crisis that led to the declaration of a national emergency over Sudan and its continuation over 15 years have not been resolved and the situation in Darfur continues to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States, Biden added.

