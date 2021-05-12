Biden Renews Trump National Emergency on IT, Communications Supply Chain - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) President Joe Biden has renewed his predecessor Donald Trump's two-year-long national emergency declaration to safeguard supply chains for information and communications technology, the White House announced on Tuesday.

"[T]he national emergency declared on May 15, 2019, must continue in effect beyond May 15, 2021," the White House said in a notice. "Therefore ... I am continuing for 1 year the national emergency declared in Executive Order 13873 with respect to securing the information and communications technology and services supply chain.

"

The unrestricted acquisition or use in the United States of information and communications technology or services developed or supplied by foreign adversaries augmented their ability to create and exploit vulnerabilities in information and communications technology or services, with potentially catastrophic effects, the notice added.

The threat continued to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States, according to the notice.