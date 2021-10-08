UrduPoint.com

Biden Renews US National Emergency Executive Order On Syria - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) President Joe Biden has renewed the US government's declaration of national emergency powers in dealing with Syria, the White House announced on Thursday.

"The situation in and in relation to Syria, and in particular the actions by the Government of Turkey to conduct a military offensive into northeast Syria, undermines the campaign to defeat the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (banned in Russia)," Biden said in a press release.

The ongoing crisis continues to endanger civilians and further threatens to undermine the peace, security and stability in the region while still posing an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States, the release said.

"For this reason, the national emergency declared in Executive Order 13894 of October 14, 2019, must continue in effect beyond October 14, 2021. Therefore ... I am continuing for one year the national emergency declared in Executive Order 13894 with respect to the situation in and in relation to Syria," Biden said.

Biden's predecessor, President Donald Trump on October 14, 2019 by Executive Order 13894 declared a national emergency pursuant to the International Emergency Economic Powers Act to deal with the Syrian crisis, Biden noted. 

