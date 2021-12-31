Biden Repeatedly Told Putin That Nuclear War Must Not Be Started - Kremlin Aide
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2021) US President Joe Biden has repeatedly told Russian President Vladimir Putin during their phone conversation that the nuclear war must not be started as it cannot be won, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said.
"It is very important that President Biden several times said during the conversation that the nuclear must not be started and cannot be won," Ushakov said.