Biden Requests Comprehensive Domestic Terror Threat Assessment - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2021) US President Joe Biden has requested a comprehensive domestic terrorist threat evaluation from the intelligence community, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters on Friday.

"Our initial work on DVE [Domestic Violent Extremism] will broadly fall into three areas.

The first is a tasking from President Biden sent to the ODNI [Office of the Director of National Intelligence] today requesting a comprehensive threat assessment coordinated with the FBI and DHS on domestic violent extremism," Psaki said. "This assessment will draw on the analysis from across the government and, as appropriate, non-governmental organizations. The key point here is that we want fact-based analysis upon which we can shape policy."