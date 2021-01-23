Biden Requests Comprehensive Domestic Terror Threat Assessment - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2021) US President Joe Biden has requested a comprehensive domestic terrorist threat evaluation from the intelligence community, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters on Friday.

"Our initial work on DVE [Domestic Violent Extremism] will broadly fall into three areas. The first is a tasking from President Biden sent to the ODNI [Office of the Director of National Intelligence] today requesting a comprehensive threat assessment coordinated with the FBI and DHS on domestic violent extremism," Psaki said. "This assessment will draw on the analysis from across the government and, as appropriate, non-governmental organizations. The key point here is that we want fact-based analysis upon which we can shape policy."

Psaki continued to say that the second area will be the building of National Security Council (NSC) capability to focus on countering domestic violent extremism.

"As a part of this, the NSC will undertake a policy review effort to determine how the government can share information better about this threat, support efforts to prevent radicalization, disrupt violent extremist networks and more," she explained.

The third, Psaki added, will be coordinating relevant parts of the Federal government to enhance and accelerate efforts to address DVE.

US President Joe Biden in his inauguration speech on Wednesday said his administration will confront and defeat white supremacy and domestic terrorism. On January 6, protesters stormed Capitol Hill in a bid to prevent Congress from finalizing Biden's election victory. White supremacist symbols were on display among the crowd of pro-Trump supporters.