Umer Jamshaid 31 seconds ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 10:46 PM

Biden Resumes Duties, Will Remain in Hospital to Complete Routine Physical - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2021) US President Joe Biden resumed his presidential duties after a brief transfer of power to Vice President Kamala Harris but he will remain at the Walter Reed hospital to complete his routine physical, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Harris became the first woman to take presidential power in the US while Biden was undergoing a routine colonoscopy under anesthesia.

"POTUS (Biden) spoke with VP and WHCOS (White House Chief of Staff) at approximately 11:35am (Eastern Time) this morning. POTUS was in good spirits and at that time resumed his duties. He will remain at Walter Reed as he completes the rest of his routine physical," Psaki wrote on Twitter.

