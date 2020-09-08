Biden Retains Huge Lead Over Trump Among African-American Voters - Poll

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden retains a huge lead among African-American voters over his rival President Donald Trump, but the lead may not be a decisive factor in the November 3 election, a new Newsmax and John Zogby Strategies poll revealed on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden retains a huge lead among African-American voters over his rival President Donald Trump, but the lead may not be a decisive factor in the November 3 election, a new Newsmax and John Zogby Strategies poll revealed on Tuesday.

"Biden leads Trump 81 percent - 14 percent among blacks; [African-American] majority supports BLM [Black Lives Matter], police," Zogby Strategies said in a press release explaining the poll.

However, Trump's 14 percent is still a larger proportion of the African-American vote than the percentage he won in the 2016 election and greater still than the percentage the Republican candidates gained in their two defeats at the hands of Barack Obama with Biden as his running mate in the 2008 and 2012 elections, Zogby Strategies said.

"If Trump's 14 percent total holds into November, this could hurt the Democratic nominee again in the must-win critical Rust Belt, along with Minnesota, Georgia, and Texas, which Biden hopes to win," the release said.

Trump does especially well among young African-Americans - 18-24-year-olds - with 38 percent to Biden's 61 percent, Zogby Strategies said.

The online poll of 600 black likely voters nationwide was conducted September 4-7 and has a margin of sampling error of +/-4.1 percentage points.