Biden Reviews Russian Diplomacy, Deterrence With Italian Prime Minister - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) US President Joe Biden reviewed over the telephone the diplomatic and deterrence efforts related to the Russian military buildup near Ukraine with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, the White House said in a readout of the call.

"The leaders reviewed ongoing diplomatic and deterrence efforts in response to Russia's continued military build-up on Ukraine's borders," the White House said on Thursday.

Biden and Draghi also reaffirmed their commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as their readiness to impose severe economic costs on Russia if it invades Ukraine, the White House added.

Russia continues to deny accusations that it intends to invade Ukraine and has warned that NATO's activities close to Russia's borders and it plans to expand further eastward represent a direct threat to its national security.

The meeting between the two leaders took place amid reports from a source within the Italian Council of Ministers that Draghi will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the end of February.