Biden Reviews Troops In Ceremony Reflecting Peaceful Change Of Command Over US Military

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 01:10 AM

Biden Reviews Troops in Ceremony Reflecting Peaceful Change of Command Over US Military

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and their respective spouses stood at attention during a ceremonial review of troops during inauguration ceremonies at the US Capitol on Wednesday, a tradition that symbolizes the installation of a new commander-in-chief.

Representatives of US military services followed by squad representing the 18th century Continental Army clad in red uniforms and three-corner hats paraded in the ceremony known as the "Pass in Review."

The traditional inaugural event represents the first salute by service members to the newly sworn commander-in-chief, according to the Defense Department.

After the review, Biden, Harris and their spouses visited the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Ceremony.

More Stories From World

