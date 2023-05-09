UrduPoint.com

Biden Revokes COVID-19 Vaccination Requirement For Air Travel - Proclamation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2023 | 09:40 PM

Biden Revokes COVID-19 Vaccination Requirement for Air Travel - Proclamation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) US President Joe Biden on Tuesday revoked his own proclamation from October 25, 2021, that introduced a COVID-19 vaccination requirement for international air travel.

"Considering the progress that we have made, and based on the latest guidance from our public health experts, I have determined that we no longer need the international air travel restrictions that I imposed in October 2021," the new proclamation said.

According to Biden, COVID-19 cases and deaths are at their lowest levels since the start of the pandemic, while the United States now has tools to detect and respond to the potential emergence of a new variant of high consequence.

The proclamation will come into effect at 12:01 EST (16:01 GMT) on May 12.

As of today, non-US citizens, US nationals, or lawful permanent residents are required to show proof of being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before boarding an aircraft to the United States.

Last week, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus officially declared an end to the organization's assessment of the COVID-19 pandemic as a "global health emergency," but emphasized that the novel coronavirus still poses a threat.

Related Topics

Progress United States May October From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mobile internet services disrupted across Pakistan ..

Mobile internet services disrupted across Pakistan following Imran Khan's arrest

7 minutes ago
 Nobody will be allowed to harm public or private p ..

Nobody will be allowed to harm public or private property: Law Minister

2 hours ago
 UAE Tennis Federation renews partnership with Wils ..

UAE Tennis Federation renews partnership with Wilson for another 5 years

2 hours ago
 Dubai ideal for financial firms to advance growth: ..

Dubai ideal for financial firms to advance growth: Maktoum bin Mohammed

2 hours ago
 Qureshi says will announce action plan in view of ..

Qureshi says will announce action plan in view of Imran Khan’s directives

2 hours ago
 IHC reserves verdict on Imran Khan's arrest in Al- ..

IHC reserves verdict on Imran Khan's arrest in Al-Qadir Trust case

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.