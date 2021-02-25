UrduPoint.com
Biden Revokes Trump Order Suspending Some Visas Amid Pandemic

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) President Joe Biden revoked former President Donald Trump's order that limited some visas during the coronavirus pandemic.

"The suspension of entry imposed in Proclamation 10014... does not advance the interests of the United States. To the contrary, it harms the United States, including by preventing certain family members of United States citizens and lawful permanent residents from joining their families here," Biden said in the order provided by the White House on Wednesday.

In June 2020, Trump signed a proclamation that suspended certain categories of non-immigrant work visas as part of an effort to revive the US economy amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. The list includes H-1B visas for work in high-tech industries and a range of others for low skill workers, interns, teachers and company transfers.

Biden since taking office has eased many restrictive measures that were part of Trump's zero tolerance immigration policy.

