Biden Revokes Trump Orders Protecting Monuments, Preventing Internet Censorship

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Sat 15th May 2021 | 01:20 AM

Biden Revokes Trump Orders Protecting Monuments, Preventing Internet Censorship

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2021) President Joe Biden has revoked Trump-era executive orders that protected Federal monuments and sought to prevent censorship on the internet, the White House said on Friday.

"The following Presidential actions are revoked: Executive Order 13925 of May 28, 2020 (Preventing Online Censorship), Executive Order 13933 of June 26, 2020 (Protecting American Monuments, Memorials, and Statues and Combating Recent Criminal Violence)," the White House said in a press release.

Last year, then-President Donald Trump signed an executive order on the protection of the country's monuments, which became a major target for protesters during a summer of violent clashes and demonstrations following the death of George Floyd, a 46-year old black man, in Minneapolis police custody on May 25.

According to Trump's order, those found guilty of vandalizing statues and monuments could face ten years in jail.

Trump's executive order to protect the internet asked US federal regulators to determine whether current laws protect social media companies from being sued for altering or otherwise censoring free speech.

