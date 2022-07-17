Biden Risks Impeachment If Democrats Lose November Midterm Elections - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2022) US President Joe Biden could face impeachment if Democrats lose control of Congress in the midterm elections in November, Newsweek reported on Saturday.

The Democrats could face significant losses in the midterm elections, and several GOP lawmakers have already indicated they could move to impeaching the president, the report noted.

The impeachment procedure requires the votes of a simple majority of members of the House, but the president can only be removed by a two-thirds majority of the Senate. This has never happened, and it is unlikely that the Republicans will have enough seats for that in 2023, the publication said.