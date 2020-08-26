Biden Risks Losing US Election if Tied to Radical Left Protests - Political Consultant

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden risks losing the national election on November 3 if he does not maintain his disassociation from the radical left movement in the United States, former Congressman Carlos Curbelo said on Tuesday.

"The risk for Joe Biden is getting associated with the radical elements in the Democratic Party [who want to] defund the police ... [and] being associated with Bernie Sanders," Curbelo said on a C-SPAN broadcast.

It was easy for Trump to demonize 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton who had always been highly controversial and was repeatedly caught in numerous scandals.

But this was far harder to run against Biden, a veteran senator with a lifelong record as a moderate centrist, Curbelo acknowledged.

"White suburban voters appear to be with the Biden-Harris ticket today. [However,] the tool they [Republicans] are using is fear: trying to tie Joe Biden to some of the more radical elements in the Democratic Party," he said.