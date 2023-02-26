Biden Rules Out Immediate Supply of F-16 Fighters to Ukraine - Sullivan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2023) US President Joe Biden is currently ruling out granting Ukraine its request for F-16 fighter jets, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Sunday.

"F-16 is a question for a later time and that is why President Biden said that for now he is not moving forward with those," Sullivan told CNN, commenting on the possibility of providing jets to Kiev in the future.

On Friday, Biden said the possibility of the US providing Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets was off the table "for now."