Biden Rules Out Sending F-16 Fighter Jets To Ukraine 'For Now' - Interview

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 25, 2023 | 04:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2023) US President Joe Biden said during an interview with ABC news that he is ruling out "for now" the possibility of the United States providing Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets.

"(Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy) doesn't need F-16s now," Biden said on Friday.

"I am ruling it out for now."

Biden's statement comes following requests by the Kiev regime to be supplied F-16 fighter jets.

The US president also said during the interview that the United States is providing Ukraine with what it thinks it needs in the nearer-term.

