UrduPoint.com

Biden, Rutte Discuss Dutch Intent To Provide Kiev Patriot System - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 18, 2023 | 01:30 AM

Biden, Rutte Discuss Dutch Intent to Provide Kiev Patriot System - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) US President Joe Biden and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte during a meeting in Washington discussed the Netherlands' intention to transfer one of its Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday.

"As far as Patriot missiles, I can say they discussed that, the war in Ukraine and the importance of all the ongoing security assistance," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing.

Earlier in the day, Rutte said the Netherlands has an intention to join the United States and Germany in sending a Patriot battery to Ukraine to bolster its air defense capability.

Jean-Pierre added that the United States will continue to provide Ukraine with security assistance.

The White House said in a press release that the two leaders reviewed their steadfast political, security, economic, and humanitarian support for Ukraine.

Biden and Rutte also discussed ways to further deepen bilateral cooperation on transatlantic and global issues of mutual interest, including in the Indo-Pacific region, the release said.

Moreover, Biden and Rutte discussed matters related to securing supply chains and critical technologies important to each countries' national security and prosperity, the release said.

The Biden administration is reportedly trying to get the Netherlands to join the United States in restricting China's access to advanced semiconductor chips. This is a substantial topic in the bilateral meeting considering the Netherlands is home to ASML, a firm that manufactures the lithography machines that create advanced semiconductor chips. China is one of ASML's most important clients.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine China Washington White House Germany United States Netherlands All

Recent Stories

Up to 4 mln children in Pakistan still living next ..

Up to 4 mln children in Pakistan still living next to stagnant, contaminated flo ..

2 hours ago
 Eating One US Freshwater Fish Equals Month of Drin ..

Eating One US Freshwater Fish Equals Month of Drinking 'Forever Chemicals' Water ..

2 hours ago
 Austin to Visit South Korea, Philippines for Talks ..

Austin to Visit South Korea, Philippines for Talks on Indo-Pacific Security - Pe ..

2 hours ago
 Electric car batteries could be key to boosting en ..

Electric car batteries could be key to boosting energy storage: study

2 hours ago
 Up to 4 mln children in Pakistan still living next ..

Up to 4 mln children in Pakistan still living next to stagnant, contaminated flo ..

2 hours ago
 UN Condemns Abduction of 50 Women, Girls in Burkin ..

UN Condemns Abduction of 50 Women, Girls in Burkina Faso - Spokesperson

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.