Biden, Rutte Discuss Dutch Intent to Provide Kiev Patriot System - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) US President Joe Biden and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte during a meeting in Washington discussed the Netherlands' intention to transfer one of its Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday.

"As far as Patriot missiles, I can say they discussed that, the war in Ukraine and the importance of all the ongoing security assistance," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing.

Earlier in the day, Rutte said the Netherlands has an intention to join the United States and Germany in sending a Patriot battery to Ukraine to bolster its air defense capability.

Jean-Pierre added that the United States will continue to provide Ukraine with security assistance.

The White House said in a press release that the two leaders reviewed their steadfast political, security, economic, and humanitarian support for Ukraine.

Biden and Rutte also discussed ways to further deepen bilateral cooperation on transatlantic and global issues of mutual interest, including in the Indo-Pacific region, the release said.

Moreover, Biden and Rutte discussed matters related to securing supply chains and critical technologies important to each countries' national security and prosperity, the release said.

The Biden administration is reportedly trying to get the Netherlands to join the United States in restricting China's access to advanced semiconductor chips. This is a substantial topic in the bilateral meeting considering the Netherlands is home to ASML, a firm that manufactures the lithography machines that create advanced semiconductor chips. China is one of ASML's most important clients.