Biden Said Trump Wrote Him 'Generous' Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) US President Joe Biden told reporters that his predecessor Donald Trump left him a very generous letter, but refused to disclose its contents.

"The President wrote a very generous letter...

Because it was private, I won't talk about it until I talk to him. But it was generous," Biden said at the White House.

Trump, who never retracted allegations of the fraudulently stolen elections, skipped Biden's inauguration and left the White House for his Florida estate early in the morning.