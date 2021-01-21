UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Said Trump Wrote Him 'Generous' Letter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 29 seconds ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 03:50 AM

Biden Said Trump Wrote Him 'Generous' Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) US President Joe Biden told reporters that his predecessor Donald Trump left him a very generous letter, but refused to disclose its contents.

"The President wrote a very generous letter...

Because it was private, I won't talk about it until I talk to him. But it was generous," Biden said at the White House.

Trump, who never retracted allegations of the fraudulently stolen elections, skipped Biden's inauguration and left the White House for his Florida estate early in the morning.

Related Topics

White House Trump Florida

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Biden on inauguration as ..

2 hours ago

Empower reveals AED901m net profit in 2020 with 3. ..

3 hours ago

ADGM concludes 3rd edition of ADSFF

4 hours ago

Rashid bin Humaid heads meeting of Board of Direct ..

4 hours ago

Current Account posts surplus of $1.31 bln in firs ..

4 hours ago

Minister of Community Development attends senior E ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.