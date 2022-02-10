Biden, Saudi King Discuss Ensuring Stability of Global Energy Supplies - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) US President Joe Biden and Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud during a telephone call discussed ensuring the stability of global energy supplies as the West mulls sanctions against Russia's energy sector if tensions over the Ukraine situation worsen, the White House said on Wednesday.

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke today with King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud of Saudi Arabia to discuss regional developments and issues of mutual concern, including Iranian-enabled attacks by the Houthis against civilian targets in Saudi Arabia," the White House said in a press release.

"Both leaders further reiterated the United States' and Saudi Arabia's commitment to ensuring the stability of global energy supplies."

On Monday, Biden said his administration is working to develop alternative energy supplies for Europe to mitigate the impact of possible Western sanctions on Russia's energy sector. He mentioned that his administration thinks they can make up a significant portion that would be lost.