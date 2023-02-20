Biden Saw Security Team Bringing Risks to Manageable Level During Trip to Kiev - Sullivan

US President Joe Biden made determination to travel to Kiev after making sure his security team was able to bring risk to manageable level, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) US President Joe Biden made determination to travel to Kiev after making sure his security team was able to bring risk to manageable level, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Monday.

"On the question of deliberations, the president proceeded with the confidence that his security team was able to bring risk a manageable level and that was what ultimately led him to make the call to go," Sullivan said.