Biden Say Next Week Will Reveal Plan to Get Life in US Closer to Normal by July 4

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he will roll out next week his administration's plan to get life in the United States closer to normal amid the novel coronavirus pandemic by Independence Day.

"Next week, I'll be laying out the path ahead to continue our fight against COVID-19 to get us to July 4, that's our target date to get life in America closer to normal," Biden said during a press conference.

Biden noted that two-thirds of US seniors are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus and said the number of cases and deaths have dramatically decreased.

The US president said some 215 million doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered in the United States since January 20 when he assumed office.

However, Biden said masks should still be worn during crowded outdoor events as well as indoors.