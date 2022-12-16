Biden Say US Supports Extending UN-Brokered Grain Deal to Benefit Africa, World

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) US President Joe Biden during remarks on the final day of the US-Africa summit said the United States supports extending the United Nations-brokered grain deal to benefit Africans and the global community.

"We also continue to support extending the UN-brokered deal to facilitate the export of Ukrainian grain, which will benefit not only Africa, but people around the globe," Biden said on Thursday.

On July 22, Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations struck a deal to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships with food and fertilizer exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports. However, Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said that most of the ships carrying Ukrainian grain did not make it to the world's poorest countries and ended up in Europe. Putin has also voiced his concerns that Russian products are not entering the global markets as promised by the agreement.