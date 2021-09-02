Biden Says 11 People in New York, New Jersey Died in Storm Caused by Ida

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) The storm caused by weakened Hurricane Ida has resulted in at least 11 persons dead in the US states of New York and New Jersey, President Joe Biden said on Thursday.

"For now, 11 people in New York, New Jersey died because of the storm," Biden said during remarks at the White House.

At the same time, according to earlier reports by NBC channel, at least 22 individuals, 8 in New York City, and 14 in the state of New Jersey were found dead following the rains and floods caused by Ida.

The weakened Cyclone Ida reached New York on Wednesday and inundated some parts of the city with rain, including the subway, causing suspension of train services on some lines.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio declared a state of emergency on Wednesday night followed by a travel ban issued overnight urging all non-emergency vehicles to stay off-roads on Thursday.

Hurricane Ida came ashore in south Louisiana on Sunday as a Category 4 storm, with sustained winds of up to 150 miles per hour. It weakened into a tropical storm as it made its way northeast across the US mainland.