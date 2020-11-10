Biden Says 200,000 More Americans May Die From COVID-19 Before Vaccine Made Available

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) Some 200,000 more people may die from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the United States before a vaccine become available, presumed US President-Elect Joe Biden said on Monday.

"This crisis claimed nearly 1,000 American lives a day, nearly 240,000 deaths so far," Biden said. "The projections still indicate we may lose 200,000 more lives in the coming months before a vaccine can be made widely available."

Earlier on Monday, Pfizer announced that the vaccine it is developing has been tested to be more than 90 percent effective and could file to register it in the United States as early as this month. Pfizer also said it expected to produce up to 50 million doses of the vaccine in 2020 and up to 1.3 billion in 2021.

On Sunday, Biden called the fight against the coronavirus pandemic a priority of his administration and promised to put together a team of experts to advise the new US government on lockdowns, mask mandates and other measures.

The Biden campaign's facility overseeing the transition of power announced in a press release earlier on Monday confirmed that a new advisory board will guide the new government's response to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The US held its presidential election on November 3. While the official results of the 2020 US presidential election have not been declared yet, all major US media outlets have projected Biden as being the winner. President Donald Trump has said he won the election and added that it has been stolen from him. Trump is contesting the election results in court.