UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Says 200,000 More Americans May Die From COVID-19 Before Vaccine Made Available

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 12:18 AM

Biden Says 200,000 More Americans May Die From COVID-19 Before Vaccine Made Available

Some 200,000 more people may die from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the United States before a vaccine become available, presumed US President-Elect Joe Biden said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) Some 200,000 more people may die from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the United States before a vaccine become available, presumed US President-Elect Joe Biden said on Monday.

"This crisis claimed nearly 1,000 American lives a day, nearly 240,000 deaths so far," Biden said. "The projections still indicate we may lose 200,000 more lives in the coming months before a vaccine can be made widely available."

Earlier on Monday, Pfizer announced that the vaccine it is developing has been tested to be more than 90 percent effective and could file to register it in the United States as early as this month. Pfizer also said it expected to produce up to 50 million doses of the vaccine in 2020 and up to 1.3 billion in 2021.

On Sunday, Biden called the fight against the coronavirus pandemic a priority of his administration and promised to put together a team of experts to advise the new US government on lockdowns, mask mandates and other measures.

The Biden campaign's facility overseeing the transition of power announced in a press release earlier on Monday confirmed that a new advisory board will guide the new government's response to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The US held its presidential election on November 3. While the official results of the 2020 US presidential election have not been declared yet, all major US media outlets have projected Biden as being the winner. President Donald Trump has said he won the election and added that it has been stolen from him. Trump is contesting the election results in court.

Related Topics

Election Trump Guide United States May November Sunday 2020 Media All From Government Billion Million Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

No accidents reported in Dubai during the Unstable ..

21 minutes ago

SGMB to offer training to government professionals

21 minutes ago

Dubai Culture holds public webinar to discuss futu ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates President of Guine ..

1 hour ago

Etihad Airways, UAE Football Association announce ..

1 hour ago

Nawaz disappoints nation over anti-Pakistan statem ..

1 second ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.