Biden Says 7,000 People Have Left Afghanistan in Last 12 Hours

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) US President Joe Biden said that some 7,000 people have left Afghanistan in the last 12 hours and more than 100,000 in the last 11 days.

"These American service members who gave their lives, it is an overused word but it is totally appropriate here, were heroes.

Heroes who have been engaged in a dangerous selfless mission to save the lives of others. They are part of an airlift and evacuation effort unlike any seen in history with more than 100,000 American citizens, American partners, Afghans who helped us and others who have taken safety in the last 11 days," Biden said. "Just in last 12 hours or so another 7,000 have gotten out."