Biden Says 90% of Adults in US Will Be Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccines By April 19

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) US President Joe Biden said on Monday that 90 percent of the adults in the United States will be eligible for coronavirus vaccines by April 19.

"At least 90 percent of all adults in this country will be eligible to be vaccinated by April 19, just three weeks from now, because we have the vaccines," Biden said during a press briefing. "The final 10 percent will be eligible no later than May 1."

Moreover, those eligible will find themselves within 5 miles of the nearest vaccination location, he said.

Biden called on all US states and territories to reinstate the face mask mandate and added that businesses should also require people to wear masks.

During the past the three days, 10 million vaccine doses have been administered and more than 33 million vaccines will be administered later this week, Biden said.

Nearly 50 million Americans are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.