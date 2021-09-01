Biden Says 90% Of Americans Who Wanted To Leave Afghanistan Were Able To Do So
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that 90 percent of Americans who wanted to leave Afghanistan were able to evacuate from that country.
"The bottom line, 90 percent of Americans in Afghanistan who wanted to leave were able to leave," Biden said during a speech at the White House.