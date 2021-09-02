UrduPoint.com

Biden Says Admin Moving Quickly To Increase Gas Supply In Areas Hit By Hurricane Ida

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 10:27 PM

Biden Says Admin Moving Quickly to Increase Gas Supply in Areas Hit by Hurricane Ida

US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he and his administration are moving quickly to try and increase the supply and lower the cost of gasoline in parts of the US affected by Hurricane Ida over the weekend

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he and his administration are moving quickly to try and increase the supply and lower the cost of gasoline in parts of the US affected by Hurricane Ida over the weekend.

"We're moving already, quickly, to increase the availability of gas and easing the pressure on gas prices around the country. I've directed the Secretary of Energy, Jennifer Granholm, to use all of the tools at her disposal - including using the strategic petroleum reserve - to keep gas flowing to the pumps," Biden said during remarks at the White House.

The Department of Transportation has also been directed to renew an energy declaration that provides flexibility on the number of hours a truck driver can drive to move gasoline, food, and medical supplies, Biden added.

He also said that the Environmental Protection Agency approved emergency waivers for Louisiana and Mississippi that will expand the supply of gasoline that can be sold in the two states.

Related Topics

White House Driver Turkish Lira Gas All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

UN Concerned by Fighting in Panjshir Valley, Calls ..

UN Concerned by Fighting in Panjshir Valley, Calls to Avoid Civilian Casualties ..

3 minutes ago
 Two illegal colonies sealed

Two illegal colonies sealed

3 minutes ago
 Deadly weather, climate-related disasters increase ..

Deadly weather, climate-related disasters increased 5-fold in 50 years: UN repor ..

3 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Mahmood Khan condoles over death of ..

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan condoles over death of Sardar Attaullah Mengal

3 minutes ago
 Austria thanks Pakistan for support in transit of ..

Austria thanks Pakistan for support in transit of its nationals from Afghanistan ..

6 minutes ago
 UN Air Service Resumes Humanitarian Flights in Afg ..

UN Air Service Resumes Humanitarian Flights in Afghanistan - Spokesman

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.