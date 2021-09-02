Biden Says Admin Moving Quickly to Increase Gas Supply in Areas Hit by Hurricane Ida

US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he and his administration are moving quickly to try and increase the supply and lower the cost of gasoline in parts of the US affected by Hurricane Ida over the weekend

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he and his administration are moving quickly to try and increase the supply and lower the cost of gasoline in parts of the US affected by Hurricane Ida over the weekend.

"We're moving already, quickly, to increase the availability of gas and easing the pressure on gas prices around the country. I've directed the Secretary of Energy, Jennifer Granholm, to use all of the tools at her disposal - including using the strategic petroleum reserve - to keep gas flowing to the pumps," Biden said during remarks at the White House.

The Department of Transportation has also been directed to renew an energy declaration that provides flexibility on the number of hours a truck driver can drive to move gasoline, food, and medical supplies, Biden added.

He also said that the Environmental Protection Agency approved emergency waivers for Louisiana and Mississippi that will expand the supply of gasoline that can be sold in the two states.