WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2022) US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday his administration is discussing possibly rescinding some of the Trump-era trade tariffs imposed on Chinese goods in order to help deal with inflation.

"We're discussing that right now, we're looking at what will have the most positive impact," Biden said during a press conference.