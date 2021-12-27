Biden Says Administration Has 'More Work to Do' to Make COVID-19 Tests Available

The Biden administration has more work to do to make tests for the novel coronavirus widely available to the US public, President Joe Biden said on Monday

"We have more work to do," Biden said during a call with the National Governors Association.

Biden noted that since the beginning of his term in office, his administration increased significantly the number of entities where residents can get tested free of charge.

"We have now more than 20,000 places where you can get tests for free," Biden said, adding that in many instances people can book appointments online.

However, Biden also said that the authorities should deal with the issue of testing on a state level.

While the coronavirus Omicron variant is a source of concern, it is not a source of panic, Biden added.