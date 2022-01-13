UrduPoint.com

Biden Says Administration To Make 'High-Quality' Masks Free To US Public

Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2022 | 11:21 PM

Biden Says Administration to Make 'High-Quality' Masks Free to US Public

US President Joe Biden said on Thursday his administration will soon have high-quality masks available for free to the American public

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) US President Joe Biden said on Thursday his administration will soon have high-quality masks available for free to the American public.

"Next week we'll announce how we are making high-quality masks available to the American people for free," Biden said during a press conference.

In addition, the US administration is acquiring an additional 500 million coronavirus tests to distribute throughout the country, increasing the total amount procured by the Federal government to one billion.

Next week the US government will have a website ready that Americans can use to order tests for free, Biden said.

The president noted that the majority of the United States is safe from severe coronavirus consequences, but warned that unvaccinated individuals continue to overwhelm hospitals.

US hospitalizations due to coronavirus infections have reached a new record high, data showed on Wednesday, although the Omicron variant itself remains significantly less lethal compared to the original coronavirus strain and the subsequent Delta variant.

Related Topics

United States From Government Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Polish Foreign Minister Says 'Absolutely Necessary ..

Polish Foreign Minister Says 'Absolutely Necessary' to Continue OSCE Mission in ..

2 minutes ago
 Kashmiri Freedom Movement activist Abdul Hamid Niz ..

Kashmiri Freedom Movement activist Abdul Hamid Nizami Remembered on his 24th dea ..

2 minutes ago
 Republican National Committee Intent on Pulling Ou ..

Republican National Committee Intent on Pulling Out of Presidential Debates - Re ..

2 minutes ago
 German Chancellor Says Normandy Four Meeting to Be ..

German Chancellor Says Normandy Four Meeting to Be Held Soon

2 minutes ago
 Death toll rises to 16 due to consumption of poiso ..

Death toll rises to 16 due to consumption of poisonous liquor

6 minutes ago
 US Capitol Police Arrest Woman From Michigan With ..

US Capitol Police Arrest Woman From Michigan With Guns in Her Car - Statement

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.