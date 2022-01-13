Biden Says Administration to Make 'High-Quality' Masks Free to US Public

US President Joe Biden said on Thursday his administration will soon have high-quality masks available for free to the American public

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) US President Joe Biden said on Thursday his administration will soon have high-quality masks available for free to the American public.

"Next week we'll announce how we are making high-quality masks available to the American people for free," Biden said during a press conference.

In addition, the US administration is acquiring an additional 500 million coronavirus tests to distribute throughout the country, increasing the total amount procured by the Federal government to one billion.

Next week the US government will have a website ready that Americans can use to order tests for free, Biden said.

The president noted that the majority of the United States is safe from severe coronavirus consequences, but warned that unvaccinated individuals continue to overwhelm hospitals.

US hospitalizations due to coronavirus infections have reached a new record high, data showed on Wednesday, although the Omicron variant itself remains significantly less lethal compared to the original coronavirus strain and the subsequent Delta variant.