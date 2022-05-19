Biden Says Administration Will Send to Congress Report on Finnish, Swedish NATO Accession

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The White House will send to Congress reports on the accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO in order to make the Senate's approval process more efficient, US President Joe Biden said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2022) The White House will send to Congress reports on the accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO in order to make the Senate's approval process more efficient, US President Joe Biden said on Thursday.

"Today, my administration is submitting to the United States Congress reports on NATO accession for both countries, so the Senate can efficiently and quickly move on advising and consenting for the treaty," Biden said during a speech alongside the President of Finland Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister of Sweden Magdalena Andersson.