UrduPoint.com

Biden Says Administration Will Send To Congress Report On Finnish, Swedish NATO Accession

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2022 | 08:46 PM

Biden Says Administration Will Send to Congress Report on Finnish, Swedish NATO Accession

The White House will send to Congress reports on the accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO in order to make the Senate's approval process more efficient, US President Joe Biden said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2022) The White House will send to Congress reports on the accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO in order to make the Senate's approval process more efficient, US President Joe Biden said on Thursday.

"Today, my administration is submitting to the United States Congress reports on NATO accession for both countries, so the Senate can efficiently and quickly move on advising and consenting for the treaty," Biden said during a speech alongside the President of Finland Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister of Sweden Magdalena Andersson.

Related Topics

NATO Senate Prime Minister White House Magdalena United States Sweden Finland Congress

Recent Stories

One-day cattle nutrition seminar at University of ..

One-day cattle nutrition seminar at University of Agriculture Faisalabad

21 seconds ago
 Iraq's waterways at risk of drying out

Iraq's waterways at risk of drying out

22 seconds ago
 Wasay urges establishing NADRA offices in remote a ..

Wasay urges establishing NADRA offices in remote areas of Balochistan

14 minutes ago
 Man arrested over fake dacoity call

Man arrested over fake dacoity call

14 minutes ago
 Houthis Attack Foreign Yacht in Red Sea Off Yemeni ..

Houthis Attack Foreign Yacht in Red Sea Off Yemeni Coast - Reports

14 minutes ago
 Collector Custom calls upon traders to utilize Hyd ..

Collector Custom calls upon traders to utilize Hyderabad Dry Port facilities

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.