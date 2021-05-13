(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) President Joe Biden said on Thursday that the recent measures implemented by his administration to mitigate the consequences of the Colonial Pipeline shutdown will provide enough fuel for about 5 million vehicles while a portion of the pipeline in the US states of North Carolina and Maryland operate under manual control.

"Over the weekend, we reviewed and work with a company to get a portion of the pipeline system from North Carolina to Maryland to operate under manual control," Biden said during a briefing. "The extraordinary measures the administration has taken, we estimate, sent enough gas to stations to fill the tanks of over 5 million vehicles in the last few days."