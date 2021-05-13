UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Says Administration's New Measures To Provide Fuel For 5Mln Vehicles

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 10:40 PM

Biden Says Administration's New Measures to Provide Fuel for 5Mln Vehicles

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) President Joe Biden said on Thursday that the recent measures implemented by his administration to mitigate the consequences of the Colonial Pipeline shutdown will provide enough fuel for about 5 million vehicles while a portion of the pipeline in the US states of North Carolina and Maryland operate under manual control.

"Over the weekend, we reviewed and work with a company to get a portion of the pipeline system from North Carolina to Maryland to operate under manual control," Biden said during a briefing. "The extraordinary measures the administration has taken, we estimate, sent enough gas to stations to fill the tanks of over 5 million vehicles in the last few days."

Related Topics

Company Vehicles Gas From Million

Recent Stories

MoHAP approves emergency use of Pfizer-BioNTech va ..

3 hours ago

Vladimir Putin sent greetings to Russia’s Muslim ..

5 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima orders provision of Eid breakfast m ..

5 hours ago

55,611 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

6 hours ago

Russia reports over 8,300 COVID-19 cases in the pa ..

6 hours ago

Tahnoun bin Mohammed performs Eid al-Fitr prayers

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.