Biden Says Afghan Political Leaders Failed to Negotiate for Future of Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) The political leaders of Afghanistan have failed to negotiate for the future of their country following the Taliban (banned in Russia) solidifying its power in the country, US President Joe Biden said on Monday.

"The political leaders of Afghanistan were unable to come together for the good of their people, unable to negotiate for the future of their country," Biden said in remarks on the situation in Afghanistan.