Biden Says After Prisoner Exchange Will Not Stop Working To Bring Whelan, Others Home

Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Biden Says After Prisoner Exchange Will Not Stop Working to Bring Whelan, Others Home

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that after swapping Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko for ex-marine Trevor Reed he will not stop working to bring Paul Whelan and others home.

Earlier in the day, Moscow announced it has released Reed, who was sentenced to nine years in prison in Russia, in exchange for Konstantin Yaroshenko, who is serving a 20-year term in the United States, following lengthy negotiations.

"The negotiations that allowed us to bring Trevor home required difficult decisions that I do not take lightly. His safe return is a testament to the priority my Administration places on bringing home Americans held hostage and wrongfully detained abroad. We won't stop until Paul Whelan and others join Trevor in the loving arms of family and friends," he said.

