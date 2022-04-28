Biden Says Again Asking Congress for $22.5Bln More in Funding to Combat COVID-19

US President Joe Biden on Thursday following remarks on the situation in Ukraine reiterated his request to Congress for $22.5 billion in additional funding to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that public health must not be ignored despite other global events

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) US President Joe Biden on Thursday following remarks on the situation in Ukraine reiterated his request to Congress for $22.5 billion in additional funding to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that public health must not be ignored despite other global events.

"We must also not let our guard down in our fight against COVID-19 at home and abroad. That's why I'm again urging Congress to act on my request for $22.5 billion in emergency resources so the American people can continue to protect themselves from COVID-19," Biden said.

The funding would go toward COVID-19 testing, treatment and vaccination efforts both in the United States and around the world, according to the White House.