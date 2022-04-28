UrduPoint.com

Biden Says Again Asking Congress For $22.5Bln More In Funding To Combat COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2022 | 10:01 PM

Biden Says Again Asking Congress for $22.5Bln More in Funding to Combat COVID-19

US President Joe Biden on Thursday following remarks on the situation in Ukraine reiterated his request to Congress for $22.5 billion in additional funding to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that public health must not be ignored despite other global events

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) US President Joe Biden on Thursday following remarks on the situation in Ukraine reiterated his request to Congress for $22.5 billion in additional funding to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that public health must not be ignored despite other global events.

"We must also not let our guard down in our fight against COVID-19 at home and abroad. That's why I'm again urging Congress to act on my request for $22.5 billion in emergency resources so the American people can continue to protect themselves from COVID-19," Biden said.

The funding would go toward COVID-19 testing, treatment and vaccination efforts both in the United States and around the world, according to the White House.

Related Topics

World Ukraine White House United States Congress From Billion

Recent Stories

Biden's Request for $33Bln in Ukraine Aid Not An E ..

Biden's Request for $33Bln in Ukraine Aid Not An Escalation - Pentagon

2 minutes ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan to continue procee ..

Election Commission of Pakistan to continue proceedings without any pressure: Sp ..

2 minutes ago
 Dark skies should be conserved as precious natural ..

Dark skies should be conserved as precious natural resource: Experts

2 minutes ago
 Adenovirus May Be Cause of New Acute Hepatitis, No ..

Adenovirus May Be Cause of New Acute Hepatitis, No Link to COVID-19 Vaccination ..

2 minutes ago
 One buffalo, four goats burnt alive

One buffalo, four goats burnt alive

5 minutes ago
 Biden Says Russia's Comments on Proxy War With US ..

Biden Says Russia's Comments on Proxy War With US in Ukraine 'Not True' But Conc ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.