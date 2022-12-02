Biden Says Agreed With Macron to Boost Supply Chains, Manufacturing, Innovation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) US President Joe Biden said on Thursday after meeting with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron that they had agreed to take action to enhance and safeguard supply chains, manufacturing and innovation on both sides of the Atlantic.

"We agreed to discuss practical steps to coordinate and align our approaches so that we can strengthen and secure the supply chains, manufacturing, and innovation on both sides of the Atlantic," Biden said.