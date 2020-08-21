Biden Says Ahead of DNC Speech Trump 'Fully Responsible' for Failed COVID-19 Response

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) Former Vice President Joe Biden ahead of his Democratic presidential nomination acceptance speech called on voters to hold President Donald Trump accountable for failing to adequately respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Biden will officially accept the Democratic party's nomination on Thursday evening, the last night of a largely virtual national convention nominally held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

"Donald Trump is not responsible for COVID-19, but he does bear full responsibility for the failed national response. We've got to hold him accountable this November," Biden said via Twitter on Thursday.

Throughout the first three nights of the convention, Biden's Democratic colleagues have targeted Trump's handling of the novel coronavirus crisis in the United States and accused him of a lack of leadership.