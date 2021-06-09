Biden Says Aims to Make Clear to Putin, China That US, EU United, G7 Will Act

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he aims to make clear to Russia and China that the United States, the European Union and the G7 are united in their position and will act.

"Strengthening the alliance, make it clear to [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and to China that Europe and the United States are tight, and the G7 is going to move," Biden told reporters answering a question about the goal of his trip to Europe.

When asked whether Putin will be able to work out some understanding with him on cyberattacks , Biden said "who knows?"