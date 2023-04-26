Biden Says Alliance With South Korea 'Ironclad' as Meeting With President Yoon Starts

A meeting between South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and US President Joe Biden has kicked off at the White House with both heads of state stating that the alliance between the two countries is 'ironclad'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) A meeting between South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and US President Joe Biden has kicked off at the White House with both heads of state stating that the alliance between the two countries is 'ironclad'.

"Today, we celebrate an ironclad alliance, shared vision for our future, and deep friendship that unites the Republic of Korea and the United States," Biden said in the welcoming remarks made outside the White House.

Yoon arrived at the White House at 10 am and the two leaders observed a ceremony also witnessed by hundreds of people.

Dozens of journalists are covering the state visit.

The two presidents are scheduled to hold a joint press conference later in the day.

The meeting between the two leaders comes in the wake of Pentagon leaks revealing US frustration with South Korea's failure to provide arms to Ukraine. A South Korean official last week said Seoul is not providing military aid to Kiev in order to maintain stable relations with Russia. A South Korean presidential adviser said the two leaders may discuss Ukraine in a global context, but not military aid, according to Yonhap.