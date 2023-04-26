UrduPoint.com

Biden Says Alliance With South Korea 'Ironclad' As Meeting With President Yoon Starts

Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2023 | 08:41 PM

Biden Says Alliance With South Korea 'Ironclad' as Meeting With President Yoon Starts

A meeting between South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and US President Joe Biden has kicked off at the White House with both heads of state stating that the alliance between the two countries is 'ironclad'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) A meeting between South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and US President Joe Biden has kicked off at the White House with both heads of state stating that the alliance between the two countries is 'ironclad'.

"Today, we celebrate an ironclad alliance, shared vision for our future, and deep friendship that unites the Republic of Korea and the United States," Biden said in the welcoming remarks made outside the White House.

Yoon arrived at the White House at 10 am and the two leaders observed a ceremony also witnessed by hundreds of people.

Dozens of journalists are covering the state visit.

The two presidents are scheduled to hold a joint press conference later in the day.

The meeting between the two leaders comes in the wake of Pentagon leaks revealing US frustration with South Korea's failure to provide arms to Ukraine. A South Korean official last week said Seoul is not providing military aid to Kiev in order to maintain stable relations with Russia. A South Korean presidential adviser said the two leaders may discuss Ukraine in a global context, but not military aid, according to Yonhap.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Pentagon White House Visit Seoul Kiev Alliance South Korea United States North Korea May

Recent Stories

Rafid records 953 minor traffic accidents during E ..

Rafid records 953 minor traffic accidents during Eid Al Fitr

2 minutes ago
 Tom Latham fully focused on ODI series against Pak ..

Tom Latham fully focused on ODI series against Pakistan

3 minutes ago
 Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf pled ..

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf pledges to communicate House's vie ..

3 minutes ago
 Threat of mpox: Balochistan health department issu ..

Threat of mpox: Balochistan health department issues health alert

3 minutes ago
 40 injured in Kabal CTD blasts discharged: Report

40 injured in Kabal CTD blasts discharged: Report

2 seconds ago
 Former bureaucrat Abdul Rasheed Luni passes away

Former bureaucrat Abdul Rasheed Luni passes away

3 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.