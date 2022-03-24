Biden Says Allies Discussed How to Increase Production, Disseminate Food More Rapidly

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that the United States and its allies have discussed how to increase production of food and more quickly disseminate food products in order to avoid shortages

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that the United States and its allies have discussed how to increase production of food and more quickly disseminate food products in order to avoid shortages.

"We had a long discussion in the G7... the United States is a significant , the third largest producer of wheat in the world as well as Canada, which is also a major major producer and we both talked about how we could increase and disseminate more rapidly food," Biden said.