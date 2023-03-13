UrduPoint.com

Biden Says Americans' Bank Deposits Safe, Gov't Won't Let Financial Crisis Recur Over SVB

Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2023 | 07:18 PM

The US government will ensure the bank deposits of Americans remain safe amid the collapse of two banks and that the country does not experience another financial crisis, President Joe Biden said on Monday as he promised action against reckless risk taking by bankers

"No losses of a dime ... No losses will be borne by the taxpayers. The money will come from the fees that banks pay into the Federal Deposit Insurance fund (FDIC). Because of the actions taken by regulators, every American should feel confident, their deposits will be there if and when they need them," Biden told reporters at the White House.

"Second, the management of these banks will be fired. They knowingly took a risk and when the risk didn't pay off."

He also said he was going to request Congress to review and strengthen post-financial crisis banking laws that were loosened by the previous administration "to make sure that the crisis we saw in 2008 would not happen again."

