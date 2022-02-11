Biden Says Americans Should Leave Ukraine, Sending Troops to Evacuate Would Be 'World War'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) US President Joe Biden during an interview warned Americans in Ukraine to leave the country immediately amid tensions in the region and said sending US troops for an evacuation would mean a world war.

"American citizens should leave now," Biden said in an NBC news interview that aired on Thursday.

Asked about what scenario would require US troops to enter Ukraine to evacuate Americans, Biden responded, "There's not. That's a world war when Americans and Russia start shooting at one another."

Biden said things in Eastern Europe could go "crazy quickly."