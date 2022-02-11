UrduPoint.com

Biden Says Americans Should Leave Ukraine, Sending Troops To Evacuate Would Be 'World War'

Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2022 | 04:00 AM

Biden Says Americans Should Leave Ukraine, Sending Troops to Evacuate Would Be 'World War'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) US President Joe Biden during an interview warned Americans in Ukraine to leave the country immediately amid tensions in the region and said sending US troops for an evacuation would mean a world war.

"American citizens should leave now," Biden said in an NBC news interview that aired on Thursday.

Asked about what scenario would require US troops to enter Ukraine to evacuate Americans, Biden responded, "There's not. That's a world war when Americans and Russia start shooting at one another."

Biden said things in Eastern Europe could go "crazy quickly."

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Europe World War

Recent Stories

Brussels Head Says Ready to Block Attempts of Bloc ..

Brussels Head Says Ready to Block Attempts of Blocking Region by Freedom Convoy ..

3 hours ago
 Macron calls for 14 new reactors in nuclear 'renai ..

Macron calls for 14 new reactors in nuclear 'renaissance'

3 hours ago
 Review Committee checking performance of ministrie ..

Review Committee checking performance of ministries: Arbab

4 hours ago
 UK Parliament Approves Tougher Sanctions Regime Ag ..

UK Parliament Approves Tougher Sanctions Regime Against Russia

4 hours ago
 Lawmakers Ask Biden to Ensure First Black Woman on ..

Lawmakers Ask Biden to Ensure First Black Woman on Supreme Court Has Civil Right ..

4 hours ago
 Qadri proposes to mark 'Int'l Hijab Day' on March ..

Qadri proposes to mark 'Int'l Hijab Day' on March 8

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>